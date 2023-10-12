American Airlines launching new service from Charlotte airport to Canada

CHARLOTTE — The main carrier at Charlotte Douglas International Airport next year will begin operating what it says is the only nonstop flight between North Carolina and Canada’s British Columbia.

American Airlines Group Inc. announced Thursday morning that it will launch a new seasonal service from CLT to Vancouver International Airport on June 5. It’s one of several new summer routes announced by AA that connects travelers with coastal destinations.

Keep reading here.

VIDEO: Charlotte-Douglas Airport takes top 10 spot on busiest airports list

Charlotte-Douglas Airport takes top 10 spot on busiest airports list





©2023 Cox Media Group