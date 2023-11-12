American Legion Memorial Stadium hosts second annual Carolinas Veterans Day celebration

CHARLOTTE — Veterans Day is a time to pause and thank those who served and sacrificed for our country.

On Saturday, veterans were guests of honor at the American Legion Memorial Stadium in Charlotte for the second annual Carolinas Veterans Day.

The event honored people and organizations that help military servicemembers be successful across the Carolinas.

There was also an expo showcasing veteran-owned businesses as well as employee resource groups for veterans. A majority of the people running the booths were veterans themselves.

“It’s almost like a revolving door being able to show other veterans that they too can do things to help the community, to volunteer, to work, to serve, and different things of that sort,” U.S. Army Veteran Audria Garrado said. “I think that’s pretty cool about the whole event.”

Saturday’s Veterans Day celebration finished with a free concert featuring Grammy-nominated performer Elle King.

