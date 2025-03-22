Amputee field day raises awareness for ‘Arms for All’ initiative

DAVIDSON, N.C. — Atrium Health and Hanger Clinic collaborated on a unique field day on Saturday for upper limb amputees.

The Lake Norman YMCA hosted the event from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The all-ages event provided adaptive games and advice on resources and support.

Games included adaptive archery, pickleball, weightlifting, and cornhole. Organizers said the goal was to allow amputees to meet others who are also “focused on increasing their mobility while having fun.”

Attendees could also speak with clinical experts to learn more about resources and support.

“Sometimes people have never met someone with their level of injury. Or they have the injury and think they can’t get back to the things they used to do,” Brian Monroe, with the Hanger Clinic, said. “Today is about getting out and seeing people that maybe it happened five, 10 years ago. To see other people being active.”

Hanger Clinic is the largest orthotics and prosthetics provider in the United States.

The event worked to raise awareness for the ‘Arms for All’ initiative, which works to help amputees get into the workforce.

WATCH: Nourish Up celebrates 50 years of combating food insecurity in Charlotte

Nourish Up celebrates 50 years of combating food insecurity in Charlotte

©2025 Cox Media Group