Animal rights activists call on city council for more shelter funding

CHARLOTTE — More staff may be coming to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Animal Care and Control.

The city of Charlotte wants to add 10 positions, including a vet and four kennel attendants.

The shelter cares for about 300 animals daily, with hundreds more in temporary foster homes.

During the budget public hearing, animal rights supporters called on the city council to invest more in the shelter.

“Volunteering for an underfunded shelter is a roller coaster of emotions,” Krystin Lasprilla, an animal rights activist, said. “The highs of finding homes for these animals are eclipsed quickly by the lows of systemic issues at play.”

Kennel space has been an ongoing problem for CMPD Animal Care and Control.

If you’re interested in adopting or fostering a dog, click here to fill out an application.

(WATCH BELOW: Animal Care and Control says imposter hacked its Facebook page)

Animal Care and Control says imposter hacked its Facebook page

©2024 Cox Media Group