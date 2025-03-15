Animal shelter hopes for weekend visitors as intakes create ‘critical space situation’

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Animal Care and Control announced on Saturday that the shelter is still experiencing space issues.

The facility had just over a 90% live release rate during the week of March 7 to March 14. Melissa Knicely, a spokesperson for the shelter, said this was thanks to waived fees, extended hours and public awareness.

But the shelter is finding itself in a critical space situation, Knicely said.

“Having 25 open kennels can change on a dime to having just a few,” she said. “That happened yesterday.”

On Friday, 43 dogs entered the shelter.

Knicely said the group hopes that with weekends being busy adoption days, the shelter will be able to recover from their returning space issue.

