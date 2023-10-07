Anne Springs Close Greenway hosts annual fall artisan market

FORT MILL — The Anne Springs Close Greenway hosted its annual Fall Artisan Market on Saturday at the Greenway Gateway Lawn.

The greenway hosts the market in the spring, fall, and winter.

This year, the market welcomed over 60 regional artists and crafters selling their products. Recently, the markets have invited local businesses to be vendors at the event.

Vendors included jewelry, woodworking, ceramics, and more from local businesses. Food was also available for purchase at the event.

“We welcome thousands of visitors each year to our artisan markets and we are excited to broaden our scope of vendors to include more of what our attendees want and ensuring an excellent variety of items and price points,” the Operations Assistant Director at the Anne Springs Close Greenway, Sara Lee said.

Tickets were six dollars for adults and four dollars for five to 12-year-olds. Children four and under and greenway members were admitted for free.

Parking costs $5 per vehicle.

For more information on the markets and how to become a vendor, click here.

(WATCH BELOW: Fort Mill planning new town office project)

Fort Mill planning new town office project

©2023 Cox Media Group