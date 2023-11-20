Annual ‘click it or ticket’ campaign underway in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA — The annual Thanksgiving “Click it or Ticket” campaign is currently underway in North Carolina.

Until Nov. 26, expect to see extra law enforcement patrols across the state to help keep travelers safe during the holidays.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, a total of 17 people were killed and 91 were injured during the week of Thanksgiving in 2022.

The campaign said it hopes to bring those numbers down by reminding drivers to buckle up in every vehicle, every time.

