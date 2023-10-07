Annual Horse Lovers Day event raises money for breast cancer patients

CONCORD — The third annual Horse Lovers Day was held on Saturday in Leatherman Lane to raise money for breast cancer patients.

“I’ve never met a person who doesn’t know someone who has been affected by breast cancer. I have friends who are fighting it now, family who have fought and won, others who have not been so fortunate,” says AmyMichele Jones, creator of Horse Lovers Day. “Losing my mother to it at such a young age is probably why I am so passionate about helping those facing it in our community.”

The event had pony rides, food trucks, the Ride Jen Ride Trail where people could bring their own horse to ride for an additional charge, and more.

Attendees could also make an appointment to have a breast ultrasound through HerScan at the event. The screening can spot cancers that would not be detected with only a mammography and physical exams.

Tickets for adults were five dollars and the event was free for children. Each adult who purchased a ticket would receive a raffle ticket for free.

The funds raised through the event will go to the Go Jen Go Foundation to provide assistance to people in the area fighting breast cancer.

“Horse Lovers Day is a wonderful event where we get to show our love for horses and have the community come together to support our mission and breast cancer community,” executive director of the Go Jen Go Foundation, Susan Sears said.

