Annual St. Jude Walk held in Uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The annual St. Jude Walk kicked off this morning in Uptown.

More than a thousand people laced up to walk to First Ward Park in support of childhood cancer patients. The event helps raise awareness, and money, for St. Jude’s mission, where patients’ families never get a bill.

One local mom told Channel 9 the story of her six-year-old daughter’s fight against brain cancer. Before seeking treatment at St. Jude, her child was given just two years to live. The mom said the doctors at St. Jude gave them hope for a cure.

“Once a St. Jude family, always a St. Jude family,” the mother said. “We still go back. It was every three months and every six months. Riley actually just hit the five-year mark from being finished with treatment. Now we go back annually for scans, follow-up appointments, all the things.”

More than half a million dollars were raised in Saturday’s walk.

