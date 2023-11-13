Annual Warbirds Over Monroe Air Show held to honor veterans

MONROE — The sky over Monroe was full of historic aircraft on Sunday afternoon to wrap up Veterans Day weekend.

The non-profit Warriors and Warbirds partnered with the city and the Union County Veterans Council to put on the Warbirds Over Monroe Air Show.

It features a long list of planes, including the P-51 Mustang, one of the most well-known planes from World War II.

“Acrobatics, aerial acrobatics, we’ve got pits, bi-planes, different kinds of warbirds that go up and do spins, they do turns,” Bradley Lucore said at the Warbirds Over Monroe Air Show.

Several local pilots started Warriors and Warbirds back in 2005. This is the 16th air show they’ve put on.

(WATCH BELOW: American Legion Memorial Stadium hosts second annual Carolinas Veterans Day celebration)

American Legion Memorial Stadium hosts second annual Carolinas Veterans Day celebration

©2023 Cox Media Group