Another clean energy project comes to NC, promises 1,000 jobs

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. — Another massive clean energy project is coming to North Carolina.

Battery-maker Natron announced plans to invest $1.4 billion into Edgecombe County to build a sodium ion battery factory.

The company promises to bring 1,000 new jobs to the region making an alternative to the lithium batteries typically used in electric vehicles.

The plant plans to build on the same site as the previously announced Triangle Tire Plant. That project was canceled in 2022.

