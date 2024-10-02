Another local Big Lots store set to close

MATTHEWS, N.C. — The list of Big Lots stores that slated to close is growing.

The struggling, Columbus, Ohio-based retailer is adding an additional 58 stores to the list of locations it plans to close.

Big Lots Inc. started the year with nearly 1,400 locations, but will end it with less than 1,000 — the lowest number of stores the discount chain has had in decades. The new additions put the tally of looming closures up to 450 stores.

Among the locations most recently added to the list is the store in Matthews. That makes at least four Big Lots stores in the greater Charlotte area that are set to close or have already shuttered.

Read more here.

VIDEO: Man charged after child sets vehicle on fire with torch outside Big Lots in Rock Hill, police say

Man charged after child sets vehicle on fire with torch outside Big Lots in Rock Hill, police say

©2024 Cox Media Group