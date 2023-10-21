Another Truist exec reportedly exits bank

CHARLOTTE — Truist Financial Corp.’s North Carolina West regional president, Heath Campbell, has left the bank, according to a report from Business North Carolina.

The news comes after Truist consolidated its Triad market with the North Carolina West region, which includes Charlotte, Asheville and the state’s foothills area. Campbell, who was previously Charlotte’s regional president, was named the leader of that newly formed market last month. He replaced Cantey Alexander, who retired as Truist’s Triad regional president on Sept. 30.

Campbell has been in leadership roles for Truist in several markets, including Washington, D.C., Kentucky and Georgia.

