BURNSVILLE, N.C. — Water is finally flowing on Friday to residents in parts of Anson County who haven’t had water in three days. Water returned to a woman in the Burnsville community. She shared a video with Channel 9 of water running from her kitchen faucet, saying, “Yay, Burnsville has water. Thank you Jesus. Thank you to our line workers, for your hard work and dedication.”

Anson County residents relieved as water service returns after outage

Water for the entire county was knocked out Tuesday afternoon. There was a leak reported on a water main off U.S. Highway 74, east of Wadesboro, last week. The county had hired a contractor to fix it. Crews were working on a permanent fix when the pipe blew out. Anson County has an aging water system, and the county said there wasn’t a way for them to isolate that area.

County Commissioner Chair Jamie Caudle told Channel 9’s Gina Esposito that they brought in an engineering firm Thursday afternoon. The engineers helped manipulate valves and build pressure to get water out to more parts of Anson County. Engineers will be in Anson County Friday and throughout the weekend. Residents may see crews doing hydrant flushing to help with water quality. Testing for water quality will start this weekend as well, and the county expects water to be fully restored Monday or Tuesday. Residents need to boil water until it is safe.

The state and Duke Energy have donated pallets of water, which will be distributed at fire departments on Friday. The American Red Cross will also be helping Friday afternoon.

The county asks that you conserve water so that pressure can continue to build and push out to all parts of the county. This means to only use water for basic necessities.

The county also provides water to the town of Marshville in Union County. They have not yet reconnected the system. Marshville is relying on other water sources for now.

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