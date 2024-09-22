Apartment evacuated after bomb threat investigation near Lake Wylie

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Hundreds of residents have been evacuated from their homes Sunday afternoon while police are investigating a bomb threat.

The York County Sheriff’s Office says that approximately 100 people have been evacuated from their buildings at the Revere at Lake Wylie.

Officials say this is a precautionary measure they’re taking while they investigate a possible bomb threat.

The sheriff’s office along with the Rock Hill Bomb Squad are currently investigating on scene.

Police say that one person is in custody.

So far, there is no word on whether this is a credible threat.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they come in.

