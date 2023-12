CHARLOTTE — A fire at an apartment complex in east Charlotte early Friday morning is under investigation, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

The incident occurred just before 3 a.m. on Balsam Fir Drive.

Fire officials said it took 30 firefighters under 20 minutes to get it under control.

No injuries have been reported.

