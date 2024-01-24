Apartments, condos and shops to be added in next phase of RedStone

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Two new tenants will join the lineup at RedStone, as project developer MPV Properties finalizes the project’s second-phase design.

The 51-acre mixed-used development has close to 70,000 square feet of retail. An outparcel being developed with add 9,600 more. Then, the project’s second phase will add 350 apartments, 20 townhomes and about 24,000 square feet of retail space to the development.

It sits at S.C. Highway 160 and U.S. Highway 521, serving as a gateway to Red Ventures’ sprawling campus in northern Lancaster County.

Read the full story on CBJ’s website here.

