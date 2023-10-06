Appeals court upholds Gaston County man’s life sentence in deadly crash

CHARLOTTE — An appeals court has upheld a man’s life sentence for a deadly crash, according to Channel 9′s partners at the Gaston Gazette.

Eric Taylor appealed his conviction in the 2015 death of Vance Avery.

Prosecutors say Taylor was driving under the influence and crashed into Avery’s car in February 2015. Taylor was sentenced to life. But that decision was overturned. He went “back” to court and was found guilty again last year.

