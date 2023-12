HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Apple Inc. will debut its latest retail store at Huntersville’s Birkdale Village next week.

The tech giant posted on its website that the store at 8805 Townley Road — formerly home to Girl Supply and Pier One Imports — will open on Dec. 14.

The store replaces one Apple shuttered at Northlake Mall earlier this year.

