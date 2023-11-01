Applications open for nonprofit aimed at sending mothers to college

CHARLOTTE — Applications are open for a Charlotte nonprofit aiming to help send mothers to college.
The ANSWER Scholarship provides college scholarships, mentoring, and professional development training to mothers who want to earn a college degree.
Applicants must live in Mecklenburg or surrounding counties, be 25 or older, and be the primary caregiver to at least one school-age child.
ALSO READ: Nonprofit advocates for Charlotte’s senior community with horse ride through University City
Applications are being accepted until February 1, 2024.
Leaders of the nonprofit said they believe that when you educate a mother, you also educate her children.
More information can be found here.
VIDEO: Nonprofit advocates for Charlotte’s senior community with horse ride through University City
©2023 Cox Media Group