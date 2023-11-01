Applications open for nonprofit aimed at sending mothers to college

CHARLOTTE — Applications are open for a Charlotte nonprofit aiming to help send mothers to college.

The ANSWER Scholarship provides college scholarships, mentoring, and professional development training to mothers who want to earn a college degree.

Applicants must live in Mecklenburg or surrounding counties, be 25 or older, and be the primary caregiver to at least one school-age child.

Applications are being accepted until February 1, 2024.

Leaders of the nonprofit said they believe that when you educate a mother, you also educate her children.

More information can be found here.

