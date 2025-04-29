Applications open tomorrow for Charlotte City Council District 6 seat

CHARLOTTE — Applications open tomorrow for former City Council Member Tariq Bokhari’s seat.

The application period will stay open for two weeks. A public forum and a council vote will follow that.

The new member would then be sworn in early June.

According to the Charlotte Observer, current council members will be looking for someone who would want to run for a full term in office.

All council seats are up for election in November.

If you are interested in running for Bokhari’s seat, you have to be 21 and a registered Republican in District 6.

Bokhari, however, has nominated his wife to fill the position.

VIDEO: City Council Member Tariq Bokhari to take on role with Trump administration

City Council Member Tariq Bokhari to take on role with Trump administration

©2025 Cox Media Group