Arena renovations paying off for the ACC

CHARLOTTE — When the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament returns to Charlotte next week for the first time since 2019, a renovated arena will play a key role in the conference’s focus on generating more revenue.

The 19,000-seat Spectrum Center has seen more than $100 million in arena upgrades, including new and upgraded private clubs, updated upper-level fan areas and revamped luxury seating since the last ACC tournament here.

As Greensboro hosts fans through Sunday for the 2025 Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament, those who will be attending the ACC men’s basketball tournament in Charlotte March 11-15 will benefit from the Spectrum Center improvements. And the ACC is taking advantage of the redesigned and refined premium clubs and seating areas by selling VIP courtside, all-inclusive tickets.

Read the full story here.

WATCH: Panthers President Kristi Coleman recognized for leadership and impact

Panthers President Kristi Coleman recognized for leadership and impact

©2025 Cox Media Group