Arhaus investing $13M into new SouthPark store

CHARLOTTE — Arhaus will invest more than $13 million into its new SouthPark store, according to Mecklenburg County building permits.

The artisan furniture retailer is looking to renovate a two-story building at 4320 Sharon Road, part of The Village at SouthPark.

The mixed-use development at Sharon Road and Carnegie Boulevard sits adjacent to SouthPark mall, owned by Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE: SPG).

That location was the longtime home of Crate & Barrel, which is moving less than a mile away to Morrocroft Village.

The high-end home goods, furniture, and giftware retailer had operated at The Village since 2006 and closed on May 30.

