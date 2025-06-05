Arhaus investing $13M into new SouthPark store

CHARLOTTE — Arhaus will invest more than $13 million into its new SouthPark store, according to Mecklenburg County building permits.
The artisan furniture retailer is looking to renovate a two-story building at 4320 Sharon Road, part of The Village at SouthPark.
The mixed-use development at Sharon Road and Carnegie Boulevard sits adjacent to SouthPark mall, owned by Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE: SPG).
That location was the longtime home of Crate & Barrel, which is moving less than a mile away to Morrocroft Village.
The high-end home goods, furniture, and giftware retailer had operated at The Village since 2006 and closed on May 30.
