Armed and dangerous suspect hits police car during pursuit

CHARLOTTE — A suspect considered armed and dangerous was arrested Friday afternoon after a pursuit that started in Mooresville and ended in Charlotte, police said.

Victor Miguel Richardson, 24, of Charlotte, had a felony warrant and was driving a Ford Expedition when Mooresville police asked Charlotte-Mecklenburg police asked for help to apprehend him.

Victor Miguel Richardson

Mooresville police got behind the Expedition when it was got off Interstate 77 onto Highway 21, assisting the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Richardson allegedly hit a Mooresville police cruiser and a civilian car, which caused minor damage. There were no injuries.

The pursuit continued south on I-77 to the Sam Furr Road area where stop sticks were deployed, disabling the SUV.

Richardson jumped out the Expedition and tried to runaway but was quickly caught.

The warrant out for his arrest was for larceny of a motor vehicle, which is a felony.

The Expedition was stolen earlier in the day in Mecklenburg County, police in Mooresville stated.

The Mooresville Police Department also linked Richardson to an investigation into misdemeanor larceny.

Richardson is in the custody of the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department and has pending charges, for flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle, no operators license, and larceny.

