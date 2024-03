UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A convicted felon is accused of leading Union County deputies on a chase with drugs in the car.

Brent Rankin Brent Rankin is accused of leading Union County deputies on a chase.

Brent Rankin, 39, of Hamlet, is in jail and faces more than a dozen charges.

Detectives arrested him last month after a short chase.

Rankin had three guns, and fentanyl, meth, crack, psychedelic mushrooms, ecstasy, and prescription pills.

His bond is $70,000.

©2024 Cox Media Group