Armed man arrested at Charlotte polling site after being banned

CHARLOTTE — A 36-year-old armed man was arrested Tuesday at a polling site in University City.
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, Justin Dunn voted at the precinct on Doug Mayes Place. After voting, police said Dunn, who was legally carrying an unconcealed firearm, continued to loiter in the parking lot at the voting site.
Someone called CMPD just after 10:30 a.m. because they said Dunn was possibly intimidating voters. Officers said they watched an official at the precinct ask Dunn to leave, which he did.
Dunn was also banned from returning to the polling site by the precinct official.
About two hours later, CMPD was called to the site once again because they said Dunn returned to the property. Dunn was then arrested and charged with second-degree trespassing.
A viewer sent Channel 9 video of Dunn being arrested. Channel 9 did some digging and found that Dunn is registered as a Democrat and as a Black man. Election officials said they questioned Dunn about that discrepancy and he allegedly told them that he “wanted to test the system to see how he would be treated.”
Officials said they do not suspect voter fraud since Dunn’s other information matched.
