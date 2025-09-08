Armed robber hits popular Cherryville convenience store

Employees were stunned Monday morning when a man armed with a gun robbed Heafner’s Superette convenience store, prompting a heavy police response as investigators search for the suspect.

An employee, who didn’t want to be identified, said she finished prepping breakfast at the convenience store when the armed man walked through the door.

“It’s scary in a small town like that,” said the employee, who has been working there for 19 years.

Three people, the employee, her manager, and another employee were inside.

“(He) come straight to the register with the gun up,” said the employee.

She said he was wearing all black with a hoodie and a mask that didn’t cover his face.

She won’t forget his demands.

“He pointed in our face and said, ‘Open the register. Open the register,’” she said.

The employee said they gave him what they had in the register, but that wasn’t enough.

“The robber said, ‘So, where’s the rest of it?’” she said.

The manager gave him more cash and the thief left.

The employee said she grabbed her phone to call 911 and got the other two people inside to go into the office. She locked the door behind them and stayed there until police arrived.

The police chief said Monday they are trying to find this suspect.

