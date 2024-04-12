Armed robbery suspect flees police until crashing in west Charotte

CHARLOTTE — An armed robbery suspect fled from police and crashed into two cars in west Charlotte, CMPD says.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. at the intersection of West Boulevard and Billy Graham Parkway.

A spokesperson for the police department says officers “attempted to initiate a traffic stop” at the 9300 block of Steele Creek when the suspect continued driving in a stolen car.

The suspect sped away from officers, sideswiping another car on the road and driving fast until crashing into two cars at the intersection of Billy Graham Parkway and West Boulevard, five miles from where the chase began.

MEDIC took the suspect and one of the people involved in the crash to the hospital.

Police say the suspect is connected with an armed robbery from earlier in April in east Charlotte.

According to the police report, the suspect entered a Boost Mobile on North Sharon Amity Road with a firearm, threatening “deadly force”before stealing an unknown amount of cash from the store.

Channel 9 is asking whether the victim in the crash will be okay.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH: Plane lands at Concord airport after landing gear failure)

Plane lands at Concord airport after landing gear failure

©2024 Cox Media Group