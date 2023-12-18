Arrest made after deadly triple shooting in Belmont neighborhood, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — A man has been charged with murder after three people were shot last month in Charlotte’s Belmont neighborhood.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said on Monday, they arrested 28-year-old Montrez McCoy. He was charged with first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

McCoy is accused of killing 26-year-old Damario Moore on Nov. 12. Police said Moore was shot and killed after a fight near Section Bar and Grill on Seigle Avenue.

Two other people hurt in the shooting are expected to survive.

No further information was released.

(WATCH BELOW: Two 19-year-olds dead after shooting inside car in Mount Holly)

Two 19-year-olds dead after shooting inside car in Mount Holly

©2023 Cox Media Group