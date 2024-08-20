Arrest made after west Charlotte retirement home set on fire

CHARLOTTE — A man was arrested Tuesday after a retirement home in west Charlotte was set on fire.

It happened around 2:40 a.m. at Barringer Gardens retirement home along Carver Road. A fire alarm is what alerted the Charlotte Fire Department to the incident.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke in the hallways and the building’s sprinkler system going off.

Crews were able to get the fire under control and fire investigators started looking into what caused it. They discovered it had been set intentionally and were able to identify Johnny Mack as a suspect.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department arrested Mack and charged him with first-degree arson and malicious damage by use of an explosive or incendiary device to occupied property.

The fire caused about $15,000 in property damage.

It’s not clear what Mack’s motive might have been.

Charlotte Fire announced Mack’s arrest at the same time they announced an arrest in an arson case from last week.

In that second case, police arrested Richard Spainhour for a fire that was set on Aug. 13 at a vacant house on Susanna Drive. Read more about the case here.

