Arrest made after woman says she was tied up, robbed in University City hotel room

CHARLOTTE — A 24-year-old man was arrested and charged Thursday after a woman said she was tied up, strangled and robbed inside a University City hotel room.

The victim told Channel 9 she traveled to Charlotte from South Carolina two days before Christmas to finish gift shopping.

She said a man knocked on her hotel room door at the Hilton in University City that night, claiming to be room service.

When she answered the door, he put a blanket over her and tied her up with duct tape before stealing her phone, purse and other belongings.

On Thursday, CMPD arrested Carlos Gabriel Amparo of Charlotte for the crimes.

He faces several charges including second-degree kidnapping, burglary, and assault by strangulation.

