Suspect stabbed victim to death during fight in east Charlotte woods; arrest made

CHARLOTTE — Police arrested Natt Soth in connection with an east Charlotte homicide.

Detectives said the victim was found stabbed to death Monday in the woods behind Devonshire Park near Devonshire Elementary School.

The victim was seen on gas station surveillance video attacking Soth with a large wooden stick and a slingshot, according to court documents.

The victim then went into the woods and Soth followed him a short time later.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department spoke with a witness who said Soth lived in the woods with the victim.

The witness told police that he and the victim were inside their shelter in the woods when Soth and a male approached them.

The witness said that Soth and the victim got into a fight. The witness told police he heard a gunshot and then saw Soth and the male run away in different directions.

He then saw the victim was stabbed.

CMPD spoke to Soth and he said the victim was “always bothering him” and “hit him with a large stick” and was “shooting rocks at him with his slingshot,” according to the affidavit.

Soth told police he stabbed the victim when the two were fighting. The victim hasn’t been identified.

