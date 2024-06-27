Arrest made in deadly hit-and-run in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Police in Glen Alpine made an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run case where a man jumped out of a vehicle.

Investigators charged James Woodard after they said he left the scene on Tuesday afternoon along Highway 70 west of Glen Alpine.

Police believe the two men knew each other and that the victim got hung up on his seat belt after trying to jump from the moving vehicle.

Officers said Woodward claimed the victim stole $350 they got at a scrap yard before the crash in Burke County.

