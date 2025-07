HICKORY, N.C. — The Hickory Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a deadly July 4th shooting at a local motel.

Wednesday afternoon, James Houser was charged with the murder of Mary Irvin.

According to police, the 30-year-old mother of four was shot and killed inside a room at the Deluxe Inn.

Employees say Irvin was visiting a guest at the time, but had stayed at the motel in the past.

