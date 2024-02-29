Arrest made in house fire that injured 1 person, firefighters say

CHARLOTTE — A person has been arrested in connection with a house fire that left another person injured, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

The incident occurred Wednesday afternoon at a home on Beecher Drive.

Firefighters said it took 8 minutes to get the fire under control, and one person was taken to an area hospital.

Thursday morning, fire officials announced that the fire was intentionally set, and one person was taken into custody.

The estimated cost of property damage is around $57,000, according to the fire department.

VIDEO: Firefighter hurt while battling house fire in Gastonia

Firefighter hurt while battling house fire in Gastonia

















©2024 Cox Media Group