Arrest made months after deadly hit-and-run, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said detectives made an arrest Tuesday in a deadly hit-and-run that happened in March.

Tony Ray Smith, 58, was struck by a vehicle at 3:30 a.m. on March 16 along Brookshire Boulevard near Interstate 85 in northwest Charlotte. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

Detectives went to Jonesborough, Tennessee, on Tuesday to talk to Henry Fernando Centeno Renteria, 45 who was then placed into custody by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office charged Renteria with being a fugitive from justice.

CMPD will charge the suspect with murder pending extradition to North Carolina.

