Arrest made in northwest Charlotte fire that was intentionally set, CFD says

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — An arrest has been made in connection with a fire that was intentionally set Tuesday morning in northwest Charlotte, fire officials said.

Firefighters saw flames showing from a home in the 4500 block of Knollcrest Drive, which is near South Hoskins Road.

Once they got to the scene, the fire was under control within 13 minutes.

No injuries were reported in the fire that caused about $25,000 in damage.

Charlotte Fire didn’t release any suspect information. We are asking the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more details.

The Red Cross is helping those who were displaced.

This is a developing story, check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

