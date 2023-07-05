Arrest made in Statesville shooting that left 1 man hospitalized, police say

STATESVILLE,N.C. — An arrest has been made in a Statesville shooting that sent one man to the hospital, according to the Statesville Police Department.

Around 4:07 p.m. on Monday, officers with the Statesville Police Department went to a home on North Tradd Street for someone lying in the road with a gunshot wound.

At the scene, police found 43-year-old Brandis Teon Imes lying in the driveway with a gunshot wound to his leg. Imes was taken to the hospital by EMS to treat his injuries.

After searching the home, police got an arrest warrant for William Howard Morrison II, a 21-year-old from Statesville, in connection with the shooting of Brandis Teon Imes.

Later on Monday night, investigators were told Morrison was at a home on Buffalo Shoals Road. As police were going towards the home, Morrison ran out but was tracked by a drone.

Officers then found Morrison hiding behind a garage at the dead end of Mardon Lane.

After arresting Morrison, police searched the area near the Buffalo Shoals Road home, where they found a 45-caliber handgun in a field. The serial number of the firearm matched a gun box found at Morrison’s home on North Tradd Street.

Officers say forensic testing will be done on the gun.

The department charged Morrison with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury, and discharging a firearm within the city limits. He is currently being held in the Iredell County Jail under a $350,000 bond.

(WATCH BELOW: Arrest made after deadly shooting at Hickory apartments)

Arrest made after deadly shooting at Hickory apartments

©2023 Cox Media Group