Arrest made in University City homicide

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have arrested a man for a homicide that happened Wednesday near University City.

Asiel Springer, 25, is charged with murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

PREVIOUS:

Police say Springer killed 25-year-old Justice Timmons at Arcadia apartments on Falling Waters Court, which is a student-living complex.

Sources tell Channel 9 that the victim had no connection to UNC Charlotte.

There is no word if he knew the suspect.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective O’Dell at 704-432-TIPS.

VIDEO: CMPD identifies victim in homicide at northeast Charlotte apartments

CMPD identifies victim in homicide at northeast Charlotte apartments

©2024 Cox Media Group