Arrest made at university in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Police at Johnson C. Smith University arrested a man for sexual battery Monday night.

Patrick York, 18, bonded out of jail this morning, less than three hours after his arrest. The warrant said he groped a woman twice on campus. The victim told police she does not know York. He is charged with a misdemeanor.

Channel 9 asked JSCU if York is a student at the university. We haven’t gotten a response yet.

