Huntersville police arrest Charlotte arson suspect

CHARLOTTE — A collaborative effort by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Charlotte Fire Department, and the Huntersville Police Department led to the arrest of an arsonist suspected of setting multiple fires in the Charlotte area.

On January 2, 2025, the Charlotte Fire Department responded to several fires on Little Rock Road, which were believed to have been intentionally set by a single individual.

The CMPD Arson Unit connected these incidents to additional fires in the University City and Airport Divisions.

Bobby Lee Davis, 40, was then identified as the suspect in these cases.

On January 24, Davis was arrested by the Huntersville Police Department on unrelated charges.

Bobby Lee Davis

Subsequently, five arrest warrants were issued for Davis for burning personal property.

He is currently in the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

