Artisan furniture retailer to open showroom at Birkdale Village

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Arhaus has snagged a 7,310-square-foot location at Birkdale Village.

The Ohio-based company is known for its artisan-crafted, heirloom-quality furniture from around the world as well as décor for both indoors and outdoors.

The store will be an Arhaus Studio, a smaller showroom footprint for the brand. It will offer a more intimate shopping experience combined with a “white-glove” level of personal service and furniture customization — whether adding a single piece or an entire room.

