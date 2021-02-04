Assistant principal at local elementary school charged with child sex crime

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — An assistant principal at a local elementary school has been arrested and accused of committing a child sex crime.
Shaun Michael Bock, of Mooresville, has been charged by the Mooresville Police Department with one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Bock has been with the Iredell-Statesville School District as an assistant principal at Coddle Creek Elementary School since July 2020, according to district officials.
The school district said that it appears the alleged victim is not a student of Iredell-Statesville Schools.
Officers said a report was filed last Tuesday, and investigators started looking into it, leading them to Brock as the suspect.
Police said they executed a search warrant at Bock’s home as well as at the school on Wednesday.
Bock was suspended that same day, pending an investigation from the police department and the school system.
“We will work in full cooperation with authorities to ensure this matter is thoroughly investigated,” said Iredell-Statesville Schools Superintendent Jeff James. “Our children are our most precious asset. Our job is to protect our children at all cost.”
A parent Channel 9′s Elsa Gillis spoke to said she had already heard about it.
“For the most part, they’re handling it great. I got emailed from the district itself. I mean, they can do what they can do, but no one really knows these things until it comes out,” said Samantha Ryan.
Despite the unsettling news, parents spoke highly of the school and of their child’s safety.
“I was surprised, but there’s nothing I can do. He’s not here to my knowledge. I still think that my kids are safe. I love her teacher. I’ve always had good communication, just an unfortunate event,” Ryan said.
No other information has been released.
Detectives are asking for anyone with information regarding this incident, any other similar incidents, or anyone else who may be a victim, to please contact Detective Garron Lawing with the Mooresville Police Department at 704-658-9007.
