Assisted living facility with heat outage had other complaints against it

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A Rock Hill assisted living facility that lost heat during recent near-record low temperatures has received eight complaints this year.

Reporter Tina Terry pressed state health officials for more information about those complaints. She learned the most recent complaint wasn’t just about the heat not working. The tipster also complained about unsanitary conditions in the facility, including insects.

State officials said the complaint about Divine Manor not having heat came in to them on Monday.

In the complaint, the tipster also said the “...laundry room is not up to par. The mop water is black and the top of the oven needs cleaning. The ice maker hasn’t worked in three months and there are roaches in the facility.” They added that the “...lights are always off, staff give medication in the dark.”

State health officials responded by visiting the facility to investigate. They said they found multiple violations, including the non-working heat. Several light fixtures were either not working or missing bulbs. They also said no one could produce proof that the building had been professionally treated for bugs.

Health officials said the heat was repaired by Thursday, but the facility has to submit a plan of correction within five days for the other problems.

During this investigation, some people complained that there aren’t enough assisted living facilities that accept Medicaid in York County, making it hard to find good care for their loved ones.

Terry reached out to the state’s Medicaid agency. It said a program called Optional State Supplementation, or OSS, helps ensure access to care facilities for South Carolinians.

Basically, OSS helps pay for room and board expenses that are not covered by Medicaid. It said there are currently 17 licensed facilities in York County that are enrolled in the OSS program.

