Atlanta’s Monday Night Brewing nears debut of its South End taproom

CHARLOTTE — Monday Night Brewing Garden Co. is cracking into the Charlotte market with a soon-to-open taproom and an expanded distribution network.

The Atlanta-based brewery’s South End space is set to open on Saturday at 2217 S. Tryon St.

It has also lined up Empire Distributors to begin distributing in the market.

“We like to open taprooms in places where we have distribution,” says Rachel Kiley, chief operating officer. “We want to do it intentionally. We don’t just make great beer. We build community.”

It creates a pipeline between Monday Night’s award-winning brews and the taproom experience. South End marks the fifth taproom for the midsize regional craft brewery, which turns 12 in August. It has locations in Atlanta; Birmingham, Alabama; and Nashville, Tennessee.

