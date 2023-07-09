Atom Power secures Mecklenburg County grant for Huntersville expansion

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County has awarded incentives to a Huntersville startup in expansion mode.

At its meeting on Thursday night, the Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners approved a Business Investment Program grant for Atom Power Inc., which is undertaking a significant expansion of its Huntersville operations. The county’s grant is worth up to $45,771 over five years.

The company, which uses its digital circuit breaker technology on electric vehicle charging stations, announced plans in May to invest nearly $4.2 million and add 205 new jobs in Huntersville.

