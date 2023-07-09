Local

Atom Power secures Mecklenburg County grant for Huntersville expansion

By Charlotte Business Journal

Atom Power secures Mecklenburg County grant for Huntersville expansion (Melissa Key)

By Charlotte Business Journal

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County has awarded incentives to a Huntersville startup in expansion mode.

ALSO READ: Program aimed at curbing violence in Charlotte receives $1 million for expansion

At its meeting on Thursday night, the Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners approved a Business Investment Program grant for Atom Power Inc., which is undertaking a significant expansion of its Huntersville operations. The county’s grant is worth up to $45,771 over five years.

The company, which uses its digital circuit breaker technology on electric vehicle charging stations, announced plans in May to invest nearly $4.2 million and add 205 new jobs in Huntersville.

Read more here.

(WATCH BELOW: ‘Stuck’: Community still waiting years after paying for road expansion)

‘Stuck’: Community still waiting years after paying for road expansion

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read