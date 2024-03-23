Atrium doctor explains preventative chemo following Princess Kate’s announcement

CHARLOTTE — Thoughts are pouring in for Kate, Princess of Wales after she announced her cancer diagnosis on Friday.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden said they’re joining the rest of the world in praying for a speedy recovery.

Recently, Kate has been staying out of the public eye, causing many people to speculate about her health.

In a video on Friday, the princess said she had major abdominal surgery in January and that later tests found cancer.

She said she’s getting preventative chemotherapy.

President of Atrium Health Levine Cancer, Dr. Ruben Mesa, held a conference on Friday evening to explain what he thinks that means.

“They described this as preventive chemotherapy, and my interpretation of that is that they are trying to assure that she has been cured of her cancer and that chemotherapy hopefully is helping to increase those odds as it has for many,” Mesa said.

Princess Kate has not revealed the type of cancer she was diagnosed with or what stage it is at.

