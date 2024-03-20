Atrium Health announces changes to masking, visitor policies

CHARLOTTE — Atrium Health has announced changes to its masking and visitor policies following a steady decline in viral respiratory illnesses.

Beginning at 7 a.m. on Thursday, March 21, restrictions limiting visitors aged 12 and under will be removed at Charlotte-area Atrium Health hospitals.

Masking will also be optional in all facilities except for specific areas where higher levels of infection prevention are needed. These may include units where cancer patients and others with low immunity are being treated, as well as emergency department waiting rooms and triage areas.

Hospital officials said M=nasks will still be made available for anyone who chooses to wear one.

“Cases of respiratory illnesses may be down for several reasons which include vaccinations, increased awareness and hygiene practice, as well as seasonal factors,” said Dr. Katie Passaretti, vice president and chief epidemiologist for Atrium Health. “While we celebrate this progress, we must remain vigilant and responsive to any potential changes in the situation. Our focus remains on providing safe and effective care to all patients and this decision is a testament to our collective efforts in combating infectious diseases.”'

