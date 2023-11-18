Atrium Health CEO pens book on pandemic lessons, future of heath care

CHARLOTTE — It wasn’t long into the pandemic before Advocate Health’s Gene Woods realized health care would be forever changed. And with that knowledge, he began to take notes, documenting stories and experiences from staff and patients.

Advocate is the corporate entity behind Atrium Health in Charlotte.

Woods’ notes, along with conversations with his team, were the catalyst for a new book, “Health, Hope, and Healing for All: Toward More Equitable and Affordable Healthcare.” The 183-page book, released on Nov. 14, gives an inside look into what Woods describes as the “heroism and the lessons learned” that he believes can help fix many problems within health care.

“As we were making the most important decisions related to the pandemic, a number of my team members said that we should capture and journal our experiences so we don’t forget. Those notes formed the framework of the book,” he said. “It took me a couple of years to (write it). I’m proud of the stories I tell about our teammates, and I hope that comes out loud and clear.”

Keep reading on CBJ’s website here.

(WATCH BELOW: COVID-19 cases on the rise as kids return back to school, Atrium Health says)

COVID-19 cases on the rise as kids return back to school, Atrium Health says

©2023 Cox Media Group