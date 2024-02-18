Atrium Health CEO to receive 2024 Vision Award

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Center City Partners has chosen Gene Woods, president and chief executive of Atrium Health, as its 2024 Vision Award honoree.

The local organization, a small business resource hub that provides educational curriculum and operating space opportunities to local businesses, announced Woods as this year’s recipient at its regular board meeting this week.

The Vision Awards recognize contributions of individuals, businesses and organizations that have made center city a better, more vibrant urban core.

Read more on CBJ’s website here.

(WATCH: Bojangles gifts healthcare workers sweet treat)

Bojangles gifts healthcare workers sweet treat

©2024 Cox Media Group